Lowe’s Offers Sixth Round of Employee Bonuses

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s (Mooresville, N.C.) will give an additional $100 million in bonuses to its hourly employees, reports CNBC. This latest round is the sixth time Lowe’s has given additional pay to its store, distribution center and support center employees.

Full-time workers will receive $300 and part-time and seasonal hourly workers will receive $150 on Oct. 15. Lowe’s has seen an increase in demand for DIY supplies, kitchen appliances and landscaping products since the pandemic began.