Lululemon to Acquire Interactive Home Fitness Brand

Lululemon Athletica (Vancouver, Canada) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire interactive home fitness company Mirror for $500 million, according to a press release. The move is intended to bolster Lululemon’s digital sweatlife offerings to bring personalized, immersive experiences to customers’ home.

Mirror offers weekly live classes as well as on-demand workouts and one-on-one personal training and has grown rapidly since the company was launched in 2018.