Lululemon CFO to Depart

After two years serving as CFO of Lululemon (Vancouver, British Columbia), Patrick Guido will depart the activewear company May 8, reports Retail Dive.

Guido is leaving the company to assume a leadership role at Asbury Automotive Group (Duluth, Ga.) starting May 11.

As Lululemon searches for a replacement, Senior VP of Financial Planning & Analysis Meghan Frank and Vice President and Controller Alex Grieve will fill in as leaders of the finance team, says Retail Dive.

"Of any time to lose a CFO, now is the worst," said Neil Saunders, Global Data Retail Managing Director to Retail Dive, “In this crisis, you need a very firm grip on finance and the balance sheet. You need an expert."