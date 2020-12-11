Lululemon Earns More Than $1 Billion in Revenue

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Vancouver, British Columbia) revealed its quarterly results Thursday which showed the brand had logged more than $1 billion in revunues, WWD reports.

For a three-month period ending Nov. 1, the brand increased its revenues by 22 percent to more than $1.1 billion dollars in comparison to $916 million the year before. Direct-to-consumer net revenue rose 94 percent year over year and total comp sales grew by 19 percent during the quarter, according to WWD. They also recorded $143 million in profit, which was up from $125 million last year.

Meghan Frank, the brand’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our performance this quarter was driven by strong omni momentum, with notable strength in conversion and increased traffic to our e-commerce sites … We have planned the fourth quarter based on multiple performance scenarios and believe we are well positioned for the holiday season.”