 

Lululemon Earns More Than $1 Billion in Revenue

Total comparable sales grew by 19 percent during the last quarter
Posted December 11, 2020

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Vancouver, British Columbia) revealed its quarterly results Thursday which showed the brand had logged more than $1 billion in revunues, WWD reports.

For a three-month period ending Nov. 1, the brand increased its revenues by 22 percent to more than $1.1 billion dollars in comparison to $916 million the year before. Direct-to-consumer net revenue rose 94 percent year over year and total comp sales grew by 19 percent during the quarter, according to WWD. They also recorded $143 million in profit, which was up from $125 million last year.

Meghan Frank, the brand’s Chief Financial Officer, said: “Our performance this quarter was driven by strong omni momentum, with notable strength in conversion and increased traffic to our e-commerce sites … We have planned the fourth quarter based on multiple performance scenarios and believe we are well positioned for the holiday season.”

