Lululemon to Expand Menswear

Lululemon (Vancouver, British Columbia) is planning on launching more apparel options for men, CNBC reports. The retailer, known for its leggings and athletic/athleisure apparel, will work on a business plan to double its menswear line in the next five years. CEO Calvin McDonald explained that men need to know Lululemon has offerings for them. The company’s second quarter report back in September unveiled that sales for its men’s business had risen 35 percent.

“I see the growth coming from acquiring more men, driving market share with them and then driving share with the men as they experience Lululemon and get them to spend more,” McDonald said.

The retailer is also reportedly looking into creating its own footwear line.