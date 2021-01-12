Lululemon Hires Nike Veteran as Head Merchant

Lululemon (Vancouver) has announced that Blanca Gonzalez, a 20-year Nike veteran, will join the company as its head merchant, SVP, Global Merchandising, reports Footwear News.

“Lululemon’s brand is as strong as it has ever been and there’s no better time to join its best-in-class team of merchants,” said Gonzalez. “I’m excited to continue to propel the Lululemon story forward to more guests in more markets as the brand innovates in technical women’s and men’s apparel and accessories.”

Gonzalez was most recently VP and General Manager of Nike North America’s Los Angeles/West territory. There she led the Nike and Jordan brand’s key city vision. In her new role at Lululemon, she replaces Sun Chloe, who has moved to Chief Product Officer.