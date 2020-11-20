Lululemon Names New CFO

Lululemon Athletica (Vancouver, British Columbia) has named a Meghan Frank its new Chief Financial Officer, WWD reports. She will be the first woman to hold the position at the company.

With 20 years of experience, Frank has held senior-level positions at Ross Stores and J.Crew. In 2016, she joined Lululemon as its Senior VP of Financial Planning and Analysis.

Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon, said in a statement: “Meghan has a unique and comprehensive understanding of retail gained through her experience across finance and merchandise planning … Earlier this year, when we started to navigate the COVID-19 environment, Meghan confidently took on more responsibility within the company and demonstrated agility, business acumen, and natural leadership skills. I’m thrilled to be working closely with her in her new role and benefiting from her strategic insights.”