Lumiere is an iconic lighting object designed by Rodolfo Dordoni for Foscarini in 1990. To celebrate its 30th birthday this year, the lamp is reoutfitted with a new blown glass technique called three-dimensional decoration. Two versions are offered, Lumiere 30 Pastilles and Lumiere 30 Bulles, both distinguished by their signature aluminum tripod base. Pastilles' shade is mouth-blown in a diamond-shaped mold for a multi-faceted appearance, and Bulles' diffuser appears dotted thanks to a spiked mold that traps air bubbles within its layers of glass during manufacturing. www.foscarini.com