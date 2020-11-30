Foscarini
Posted November 30, 2020
Lumiere is an iconic lighting object designed by Rodolfo Dordoni for Foscarini in 1990. To celebrate its 30th birthday this year, the lamp is reoutfitted with a new blown glass technique called three-dimensional decoration. Two versions are offered, Lumiere 30 Pastilles and Lumiere 30 Bulles, both distinguished by their signature aluminum tripod base. Pastilles' shade is mouth-blown in a diamond-shaped mold for a multi-faceted appearance, and Bulles' diffuser appears dotted thanks to a spiked mold that traps air bubbles within its layers of glass during manufacturing. www.foscarini.com