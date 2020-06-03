LVMH Acquisition of Tiffany Reportedly in Question

The future of what has been called the biggest deal in luxury in history, LVMH’s bid to acquire Tiffany & Co., appears to be in question, reports WWD. According to sources, LVMH board members called a meeting last night to discuss the situation “amid a deteriorating situation in the U.S. market.”

Board members are reportedly concerned about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the recent social unrest following the death of George Floyd. Tiffany stock dropped sharply on the news but has recovered during the day’s trading.