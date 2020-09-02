LVMH Appoints VP of Diversity and Inclusion

Corey Smith previously worked for Major League Baseball
LVMH (Paris) has hired Corey Smith as its VP of Diversity and Inclusion for its North American operation LVMH Inc., WWD reports. Smith was previously the VP of Diversity and Inclusion for Major League Baseball (MLB) and held positions at Altria Corporate Services, Columbia University and NBC Universal.
Smith will report to Gena Smith, Senior VP of Human Resources and Head of Global Executive and Creative Recruitment for the company.