LVMH to Make Hand Sanitizer

Paris-based LVMH will dedicate three of its factories to producing hand sanitizer for distribution to French hospitals
Posted March 16, 2020
Retail giant LVMH (Paris), owners of Christian Dior, Guerlain and Givenchy scents, will be producing and delivering hand sanitizer to French hospitals for free in order to fight the coronavirus outbreak, reports The Guardian.
The product will be delivered to the 39 public hospitals in Paris, where supplies are reportedly running low.
LVMH plans to produce 12 tons by this week, according to The Guardian.