LVMH Names CEO for Repossi

Anne de Vergeron has been named CEO of the Repossi (Paris) jewelry house by LVMH (Paris), WWD reports. She has served as a board member since LVMH’s acquisition of an initial minority stake in Repossi beginning in 2015; de Vergeron is formerly an investment banker who worked at UBS (Zurich, Switzerland) for 16 years prior to joining LVMH.

When asked about transitioning from finance to luxury jewelry, de Vergeron told WWD, “Honestly, it’s extremely natural as a transition, if you love the products and the brands and you like storytelling, I would say it’s extremely natural.”