LVMH Names Chairman and CEO

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has named Chris de Lapuente as its Chairman and CEO, effective January 2021, according to WWD. De Lapuente is best known for leading Sephora as its CEO for the past 10 years and most recently oversaw Le Bon Marché group.

“I am delighted to have Chris enlarge his responsibilities,” Bernard Arnault, LVMH Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “Since he joined the group some ten years ago, he has shown tremendous leadership and an exceptional ability to deliver excellent results and develop organizations.”

De Lapuente’s responsibilities will include DFS, Starboard & Onboard, which operates cruise ship stores, and 24S, LVMH’s fashion e-commerce site. He will remain a member of LVMH’s executive committee and reports to Antonio Belloni, Group Managing Director.