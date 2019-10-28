LVMH Offers to Buy Tiffany & Co.

LVMH (Paris) is interested in purchasing Tiffany & Co. (New York) to give their company a broader foothold in the states, reports CTVNews.

The offer is a result of Tiffanys’ stagnant sales in China, and the “strong dollar” has also made their products more expense outside of the U.S., according to CTVNews. While Tiffany & Co. are said to be considering the offer, LVMH is aware that the deal might not go through: “…there can be no assurance that these discussions will result in any agreement,” LVMH said in a statement.