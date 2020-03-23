LVMH Orders 40 Million Masks for France

Luxury goods giant LVMH (Paris) has announced it will be ordering 40 million masks to support the battle against COVID-19, reports Reuters.

The masks were ordered from a Chinese supplier and the first batch of 10 million will be delivered this week.

“In order to secure this (mask) order during an extremely tense period and to ensure that the production begins today, Bernard Arnault arranged for LVMH to finance the whole of the first week of deliveries, amounting to 5 million euros ($5.4 million),” LVMH told Reuters.

LVMH has been producing and delivering hand sanitizer for free to French hospitals.