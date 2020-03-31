LVMH Produces Masks

LVMH (Paris) reopened a Baby Dior factory in Redon, France, on March 31, in order to produce masks intended for healthcare workers with the help of volunteer staff, reports WWD.

This is one of many efforts the luxury company has made to assist the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron predicted that the country will be able to produce 10 million masks per week by the end of next month, says WWD.