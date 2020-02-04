M Missoni and Pure Beauty Create Cannabis Collab

M Missoni (Milan) and Pure Beauty (Los Angeles) will debut the first ever collaboration between a luxury fashion house and a cannabis brand with custom cannabis cigarettes designed with M Missoni’s iconic colorful “zigzag” patterns, WWD reports.

This designer product, which comes pre-rolled and contains THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), will be available for purchase at select California marijuana dispensaries for a limited time.

According to WWD, CBD (cannabidiol) products have been commonplace in fashion show goodie bags in recent years, but this is the first official partnership between the two industries in creating a THC product.

The collaboration will be first released today, Feb. 4, at an M Missoni event in Los Angeles; California is one of 11 states where recreational marijuana has been legalized in the U.S.