Macy’s Appoints New CFO

Macy’s (New York) has appointed Adrian Mitchell as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will begin his role at the company Nov. 2.

Mitchell is a partner at Boston Consulting Group and was previously the CEO of Arhaus (Boston Heights, Ohio) and CFO of Crate and Barrel (Northbrook, Ill.). He’s also held management positions at Target (Minneapolis).

“We’re delighted that Adrian is joining Macy’s, Inc. at this crucial time in our company’s journey and look forward to welcoming him on November 2,” said Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette in a company press release. “In a retail environment where change is accelerating beyond what we could have imagined a year ago, Adrian’s depth of financial and operational experience, coupled with his leadership in strategy, innovation, and transformation, will help us on our path to emerge a stronger company.”