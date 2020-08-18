Macy’s Appoints RTW Fashion Director

Macy’s (New York) has appointed Jennifer Johnson, a 14-year Macy’s veteran, to the Ready-to-Wear Fashion Director position, WWD reports. In her new role, Johnson will be responsible for “all areas of women’s apparel” at the retailer’s fashion office, a resource for the company to determine the latest fashion trends and curate product.

She will report to the VP of Macy’s fashion office Durand Guion and replaces Suzanne K. Anderson who has transitioned to leading private brands design.

Johnson joined Macy’s in 2006 and has held various marketing roles during her time at the company.