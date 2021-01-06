Macy’s to Close 45 Locations in 2021

Macy’s (New York) will close 45 of its stores by the middle of this year, according to CBS News. A list of affected stores will reportedly be released today.

A spokesperson said the retailer is "committed to rightsizing our store fleet,” focusing on high traffic mall stores. "To that end, we announced several store closures today that align to the guidance we provided in February 2020. These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores."

Last year, Macy’s announced its “Polaris” strategy, which includes layoffs of 2000 employees and the closure of 125 stores in “lower tier malls.”