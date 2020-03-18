Macy’s Closing Stores Through March

Macy’s will be closing all of its banner stores through March 31, 2020, according to Retail Dive. The move was in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Market by Macy’s, Backstage, as well as Macy’s full-line department stores and outlets, will close their doors temporarily. Macy’s, Bluemercury and Bloomingdale’s will continue selling online, Retail Dive reports.

Macy’s is set to provide benefits for its affected employees, but no further details have been released.