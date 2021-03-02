Macy’s COO Departs

Macy’s (New York) has announced its Chief Operations Officer John Harper will be leaving the company August 1, reports CNBC. After his departure, the post will not be refilled.

The department store’s Chief Stores Officer Marc Mastronardi, and Dennis Mullahy, Chief Supply Officer, will begin directly reporting to Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette. Beginning March 15, Laura Miller will replace Naveen Krishna as Macy’s Chief Information Officer (Krisha was formerly the Chief Technology Officer) and will also report directly to Gennette.

Also stepping down from Macy’s this summer is Marla Beck, the Co-Founder and CEO of Bluemercury, and Macy’s is planning to find a replacement.