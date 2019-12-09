Macy’s President Joins Tractor Supply as CEO

Macy’s president Hal Lawton has resigned, effective tomorrow, to join Tractor Supply (Brentwood, Tenn.) as its CEO, according to CNBC. Prior to joining Macy’s in 2017, Lawton was a senior VP for ebay inc. (San Jose, Calif.).

“Hal has made significant contributions to the business over the past two years, including improving the Macy’s operational cadence,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “Hal also helped us build an excellent team and, with their leadership, I’m confident that Macy’s will continue strong execution through Holiday 2019 and beyond.”