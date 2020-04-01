Macy’s Removed from S&P 500 Index

Department store retailer Macy’s (New York) will be removed from the S&P 500 stock index, according to Reuters. Macy’s stock has dropped more than 70 percent in 2020, resulting in a market value of $1.52 billion.

“Macy’s has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space,” S&P said, adding that the company would become part of the S&P small-cap 600 index, effective April 6.

Carrier Global will replace Macy’s on the S&P 500.