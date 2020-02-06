Macy’s Revamps to Reach Millennials

Millennials only account for 35 percent of Macy’s (New York) sales, while the age group accounts for around 50 percent of the ready-to-wear market outside of Macy’s, reports Retail Dive.

The company will refurbish private brands INC International Concepts, Alfani, Style & Co and Charter Club women's apparel, which they expect to each become billion dollar brands.

Retail Dive notes that Target underwent a similar and successful revamp of brands, with specific demographic targeting for each brand.