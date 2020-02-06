Macy’s Revamps to Reach Millennials

The department store retailer plans to turn around four of its private brands
Millennials only account for 35 percent of Macy’s (New York) sales, while the age group accounts for around 50 percent of the ready-to-wear market outside of Macy’s, reports Retail Dive.
The company will refurbish private brands INC International Concepts, Alfani, Style & Co and Charter Club women's apparel, which they expect to each become billion dollar brands.
Retail Dive notes that Target underwent a similar and successful revamp of brands, with specific demographic targeting for each brand.