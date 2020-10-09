Macy’s to Sign 15 Percent Pledge

Macy’s (New York) informed investors in a slide presentation today that it will sign the 15 Percent Pledge to “increase the diverse vendor” pipeline at the company, according to Bloomberg.

The 15 Percent Pledge organization has called on retailers like Whole Foods and Target to dedicate 15 percent of their shelf space to brands owned by people of color. So far, Sephora, West Elm and Rent the Runway are among the retailers who have joined.

Macy’s reportedly will disclose its spending on diverse suppliers in November.