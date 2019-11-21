Macy’s Suffers Data Breach

Macy’s (Cincinnati) announced its shopping cart pages and “wallet” on the company’s website were compromised by hackers, according to TechSpot.

The breach, which was initiated Oct. 7, wasn’t made known to the department store retailer until Oct. 15. Allegedly, the hackers “inserted obfuscated script into the Checkout and My Wallet pages,” which skimmed data, according to TechSpot.

Hackers reportedly received full names and address of customers, as well as card numbers, expiration dates and security codes associated with those cards.