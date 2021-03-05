Macy’s, Target, Kohls Keeping Mask Requirements in Texas, Mississippi

The governors of Texas and Mississippi announced the end of COVID-19 restrictions and mask requirements this week, and some retailers like Macy’s (New York), Target (Minneapolis) and Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls) have responded to say they will continue to have employees wear masks at work to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, reports Fortune.

A Kohl's spokeswoman told Fortune: "We will continue to follow CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines as it relates to COVID-19." Macy’s also said there is no change in its policies. Target, which requires customers to wear masks, is also keeping its policies intact. Private companies are free to impose such restrictions regardless of the status of any state mandate.

Other companies have said they will continue to require employees in Texas to wear masks, including General Motors (Detroit), Toyota (Plano, Texas) and Kroger (Cincinnati).