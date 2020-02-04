Macy's Closing Cincinnati Headquarters

The department store's headquarters may move to New York
Posted February 4, 2020
Macy's is closing its Cincinnati headquarters, according to WLWT. The company has not yet released an official statement, however WLWT, among other local Cincinnati news outlets, report several sources provided the information. There are roughly 500 people employed at its Cincinnati headquarters and at this time information regarding personnel has not yet been revealed.
Macy's downtown store location, which was just blocks from the company's headquarters, closed January 2018.