Madewell Teams Up with ThredUp

Madewell (New York) will be hand-selecting jeans from ThredUp’s (San Francisco) inventory to sell half-priced beginning Nov. 1, according to Sourcing Journal. Customers will have the chance to purchase pre-worn jeans for less than the original tag price. Madewell is hoping this will open doors for the company in the future for other categories and partnerships.

“The ThredUp team is thrilled to partner with Madewell to power a fun secondhand shopping experience that extends the life of their iconic denim,” said Karen Clark, Thredup VP of Marketing and Communications.