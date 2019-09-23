Madison Reed Opens 600 New Stores

Madison Reed (San Francisco) is planning an expansion of its retail stores, according to Forbes. The company is planning to open 600 stores during the next four years, including 500 franchised locations and 100 company-owned locations.

Madison Reed started its journey back in 2014 by selling at-home hair-coloring kits. The business attracted customers because of its focus on natural ingredients. Its first pop-up location was in New York in 2016.