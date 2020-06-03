Majority of Dick’s Sporting Goods Stores Open

Dick’s Sporting Goods reportedly has 80 percent of its 858 stores open after temporary closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to PressConnects.com. Stores began reopening in mid-April and will continue through the third quarter.

During the first four weeks of Q2, same store sales were down 4 percent, “representing a progressive recovery,” according to Dick’s President Lauren R. Hobart. The retailer reported first quarter sales ending May 4 of $1.3 billion, down from $1.9 billion in Q1 of the year prior.