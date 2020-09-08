Mall of America Announces Layoffs

The Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.) plans to lay off more than 200 and may furlough an additional 178 employees, reports the StarTribune.

“When the year began, no one could have predicted the enormous challenges we would face as a business, a community and as a nation,” said spokesman Dan Jasper. “While we continue to make progress at Mall of America, the road to recovery is going to be slow.”

The mall notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development along with Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse that 211 employees will be laid off by the end of September. Layoffs will be across all departments.