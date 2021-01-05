Mall of America Owner Current on Mortgage

Thanks to modifications made to its $1.4 billion mortgage, Mall of America (Bloomington, Minn.) is now current after missing months of payments, reports CNBC.

Its owner, Triple Five Group, began missing payments in April, but has reached an agreement with lenders who reportedly have expressed “strong confidence in the long-term success and viability of Mall of America.”

Beginning with the December payment, the loan has been converted to interest-only through maturity. The mall was closed from March through June due to shutdowns from the pandemic. Collections of tenant rent reached a low of 33 percent in April and May, according to research firm Trepp.