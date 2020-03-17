Many Household Staples Out of Stock on Amazon

As shopping ramps up and COVID-19 continues to spread, e-commerce giant, Amazon (Seattle) has notified customers that many household items are out of stock on its website.

Amazon has also taken measures to avoid price gouging of high-demand products by third-party resellers by blocking “tens of thousands of items,” reports Retail Dive.

Customers have also been informed that the company has increased cleaning procedures in its physical stores.

The company assured its customers, "We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your order," reports Retail Dive.