Many Retailers Close to Limit Spread of COVID-19

As many major retailers across the U.S. are closing down stores and reducing hours in reaction to the global outbreak, it is speculated that this decision, while smart for the health of the nation, could “result in a record year for permanent retail store closures,” reports CNBC.

The public has been advised to refrain from large gatherings in order to limit the spread of the virus.

CEO of Target (Minneapolis), Brian Cornell, and Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) CEO Doug McMillion announced the offering of parking lot space for virus testing in an appearance with President Trump this past Friday.

