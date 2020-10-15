Marcell von Berlin’s Shop-in-Shop Debuts in Showfields

Marcell von Berlin (Los Angeles) is debuting a shop-in-shop in Showfields in New York today, Oct. 15, WWD reports. Set at 82 square feet in the 14,000-square-foot space, the concept is located on the building’s the third floor.

Marcell Pustul, the brand’s founder, told WWD, “I think [the shop-in-shop] will do well as our items are casual yet chic. You can dress up or down very easily. They are perfect for the New York way of dressing.”

Pustul says another Marcell von Berlin shop-in-shop will open in Showfield’s Miami Beach location in December. Originally based in Berlin, the German streetwear brand opened its first location in Los Angeles roughly two years ago, according to WWD.