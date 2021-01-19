Market by Macy’s Opens Second Location

Macy’s (New York) has opened a second location of its Market by Macy’s concept in North Texas’ WestBend shopping center, Fort Worth Business Press reports. Set at 20,000 square feet, the store features a curated offering of Macy’s branded fashion as well as a range of brands available in regular Macy's locations, including Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren, among others.

The store will be offering curbside pick-up, BOPIS, buy-online-ship-to-store and same-day delivery. An “At Your Service” desk inside the store will serve as a place where customers can pay their bills or get pick-up orders.

Macy’s Chief Operations Officer John Harper said in a company press release: “To meet the needs of changing consumer behaviors, Macy’s continues to respond to better serve our customers … We’re excited about the value and enhanced shopping experience Market by Macy’s will bring to new and existing customers within the Dallas-Fort Worth community, building upon an ecosystem that gives our customers access to the fullness of the Macy’s brand, from on-mall to off-mall and full-line to off-price.”

Macy’s opened the first Market by Macy’s this past February 2020 in Southlake, Texas.