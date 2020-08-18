Marks & Spencer to Cut 7000 Jobs

Marks & Spencer (London) is cutting 7000 jobs during the next several months, Drapers reports. Many of the cuts will affect the retailer’s regional management and London headquarters, as well as some U.K. store employees; some will be offered early retirement.

Steve Rowe, Marks & Spencer’s Chief Executive, said, according to The Guardian, that the company had to “learn from the crisis, accelerate our transformation and deliver a stronger, more agile business in a world which some customer habits were changed forever.”

The company employees roughly 78,000 people globally and more than 90 percent of them are based in the U.K. It also operates more than 1000 stores.