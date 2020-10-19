McDonald's Renovates its Moscow Flagship

Originally opened in 1990, Moscow’s Pushkin Square McDonald’s flagship – the first location ever built in the country – marks 30 years for the brand in Russia. Recently, Sydney-based Landini Associates renovated the iconic, 11,700-square-foot eatery that spans three floors with multiple mezzanines.

Eschewing the colorful, graphic-driven environments of the past, this McDonald’s intends to make food the star of the show and takes on a more contemporary, minimalist approach. A goal was to create a sense of calm and respite while utilizing the energy of surrounding Pushkin Square, so materials like stainless steel, glass, concrete and oak are used to convey a feeling of modernity and warmth. Laser-cut, stylized menu items and other iconography are featured on the store’s walls throughout; mirrored ceilings provide a sense of height as the lighting helps impart a feeling of intimacy for diners.

Having one of the highest customer counts of any McDonald’s globally, the Pushkin Square flagship had to comfortably accommodate a large number of visitors. Mesh screens increase privacy between seating areas, and elevated materials like zinc, concrete, as well as oak tables and benches, outline zones.

As for the customer experience, guests can either use self-ordering kiosks to customize their order and pay near the entrance, or visit the traditional counter service nearby.

The flagship’s motif is an evolution of Landini’s “Project Ray” global McDonald’s format, which has been rolled out to other international locales such as New York, San Francisco, Tokyo and Dubai.

“When everyone else is shouting louder and louder, Project Ray is a design solution that realizes now it’s time to be quiet, offer a place of calm and respite from today’s busy urban life, and let the food, the people making it, and the customers be the hero,” says Mark Landini, Creative Director, Landini Associates.