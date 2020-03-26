Meat Sales Skyrocket

Analytics firm IRI (Chicago) has released data showing that retail meat sales in the U.S. are up 77 percent as families are encouraged to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, reports UPI.

The report found that fresh chicken sales are up 76.5 percent, beef up 73.1 percent and pork up 82.9 percent, with ground meats coming in as some of the most purchased items.

The increase in retail demand mirrors the decrease in demand from the food service industry. This shift has caused meat packagers to adjust packaging and production operations to accommodate the demand.

"This is the most substantial shift I've ever seen," said President of Poultry for Tyson Foods, Chad Martin.