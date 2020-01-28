Mergers and Acquisitions Down 19 Percent

A new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC; London) reveals that retail’s merger and acquisition deal volume is down 19 percent since 2018.

Last year’s deals totaled 465, which price out to $27.8 billion – a 28 percent drop in value compared to the previous year.

The average deal size also dropped by 5 percent, settling at $252.3 million, according to PwC.

These numbers would be lower if not for the fourth quarter boost provided by the Tiffany-LVMH (New York/Paris) “megadeal,” which accounted for 58 percent of all 2019 retail deals, according to Retail Dive.