Michaels to be Sold to Private Equity Firm

Michaels (Irving, Texas) is being sold to private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a deal totaling $5 billion, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The retailer’s most recent financials show it had accrued a debt of $2.48 billion. Part of its deal with Apollo gives Michaels a 25-day period where it can consider other options in case a better deal presents itself. Michaels currently operates 1275 stores throughout the United States and Canada.

Michaels’ Chairman James Quella said the retailer’s board “undertook a comprehensive process to test the market and to evaluate the value-maximizing path forward for shareholders.”