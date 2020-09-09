Michaels Tests New Store Experience

Craft retailer Michaels (Irving, Texas) will introduce a new store format and design in its McKinney, Texas, and Plano, Texas, stores, reports the Dallas News. The test and learn stores will help designers determine new ways to refresh its existing 1270 U.S. stores, according to Ron Stoupa, senior VP of marketing.

“Ongoing evaluation of the effectiveness of the new shopping experience will inform decisions to roll out this new concept to additional locations,” he said. The new store design features concrete floors, updated signage and clear sightlines of the store to make navigation easier. The Plano store features a front wall of self-service lockers for in-store pickup of items ordered online.