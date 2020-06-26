Microsoft Permanently Closing Retail Stores

Microsoft (Redmond, Wash.) is permanently closing all of its retail locations in the U.S. and worldwide, reports The Verge. Four locations – London, Sydney, New York and Redmond, Wash. – will be renovated into “experience centers,” which will no longer sell product.

The Verge reports that no layoffs will result from the closures, citing Microsoft VP David Porter saying, “Our commitment to growing and developing careers from this diverse talent pool is stronger than ever.”

Reportedly this plan has been in the works, but the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the decision-making process.