M&M’s Debuts Disney Springs Store

M&Ms (McLean, Va.) opened a new store at Disney Springs (Orlando) this month, featuring Instagram-worthy photo-ops and interactive technology.

M&M's has had a presence in Central Florida for years, with a previous store at The Florida Mall in Orlando. Like other recent M&M's stores, the Disney Springs location features a smaller format but remains focused on the experiential aspects that the last store was known for. The 10,000-square-foot space integrates a colorful “Wall of Chocolate” in the back, and multiple interactive displays and life-size M&M's figurines.

Some stores at Disney Springs have struggled to stay open, while others are frequently so busy they require virtual reservations, reports Orlando Weekly.

The M&M's store in Disney Springs West Side is now open daily. For those wanting to experience the store from home, a fully interactive virtual store experience can be found on the Disney Springs M&M’s store website.