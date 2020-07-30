Moose Knuckles' Board adds Daniella Vitale

Moose Knuckles (Montreal) has added Daniella Vitale, currently Executive VP and Chief Brand Officer of Tiffany & Co. (New York), to its board, WWD reports. She is also the former Chief Executive Officer and President of Barney’s New York.

Ayal Twik, Co-CEO and Co-Owner of Moose Knuckles, told WWD: “The company has been growing like crazy over the last few years, but we’ve kind of been acting like a small company … Daniella is part of our strategy to help get us to the next level. She’s led a retailer, and wholesale is still a big part of our strategy. And we’re entrepreneurs – or at least I’m an entrepreneur – and sometimes as an entrepreneur you end up chasing every opportunity. So, Daniella puts us in the mind of a retailer and she’s able to help us focus on the most important things.”

The brand’s total sales, according to Twik, have been growing at a rate of roughly 65 percent year-over-year. Its e-commerce business reportedly grew 1400 percent March through June 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.