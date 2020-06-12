 

More than 2100 Store Closures Announced

All of the closures were announced in a one week period
Posted June 12, 2020

In one week, more than 2100 store closures were announced. Some brands that announced closures include The Children’s Place, Guess, Calvin Klein owner G-III Apparel Group, Zara owner Inditex and Signet Jewelers.

In May, JCPenney, Tuesday Morning, L Brands and Nordstrom announced store closures totaling 700.

This year, 25,000 stores are expected to close, which surpasses last year’s record of 9300 closings, Business Insider reports.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.