More than 2100 Store Closures Announced

In one week, more than 2100 store closures were announced. Some brands that announced closures include The Children’s Place, Guess, Calvin Klein owner G-III Apparel Group, Zara owner Inditex and Signet Jewelers.

In May, JCPenney, Tuesday Morning, L Brands and Nordstrom announced store closures totaling 700.

This year, 25,000 stores are expected to close, which surpasses last year’s record of 9300 closings, Business Insider reports.