Muji to Open Pop-up in New York’s Chelesea

Japanese apparel brand Muji (Tokyo) will open a temporary pop-up shop in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, according to Hypebeast. The activation will focus on the history and philosophy behind the brand, featuring exhibition posters, videos and a selection of housewares available for purchase.

The store will also feature a screening area where visitors can watch a film on Muji’s initiatives beyond retail, including its hotel, camp and diner. The pop-up, which debuts this Friday, Aug. 30, will run for six months.