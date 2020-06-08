Mulberry May Cut Staff by 25 Percent

Mulberry (Chilcompton, U.K.) may cut its staff by 25 percent, WWD reports, which equates to roughly 474 jobs. This is due, in part, to the revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other monetary losses the company anticipates despite stores beginning to open.

The brand has “launched a consultation process” in order to reduce its employee numbers across its global business.

According to WWD, the company stated, “we expect the recovery in our overall sales levels over the medium term to be gradual. Even once stores reopen, social distancing measures, reduced tourist and footfall levels will continue to impact our revenue.”

The brand has reopened its stores in South Korea and China, along with some select stores in Europe and Canada.